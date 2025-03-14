Larson Financial Group LLC Takes $37,000 Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INSW. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 221.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 602,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,050,000 after buying an additional 414,610 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in International Seaways by 470.8% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 273,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 225,196 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in International Seaways by 685.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 195,961 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in International Seaways by 206.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 259,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after purchasing an additional 174,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in International Seaways by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 171,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

In related news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,197.30. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $108,060. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Seaways Stock Performance

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

INSW opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of -0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average of $42.09. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on INSW. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SEB Equity Research set a $50.00 target price on International Seaways in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INSW

About International Seaways

(Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.