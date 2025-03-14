Larson Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 77.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,390 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 658,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 48,490 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 51,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.42. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $14.55.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend
About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.
