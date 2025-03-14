Latitude Advisors LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,111 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.8% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,039,125 shares of company stock valued at $137,062,338 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.69.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $115.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.20. The company has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

