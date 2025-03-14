Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LTH. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,575,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,050,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,487,000 after buying an additional 758,757 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 890,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,750,000 after buying an additional 513,033 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 849,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,752,000 after buying an additional 452,197 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,569,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,160,000 after buying an additional 356,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTH opened at $27.87 on Friday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.72.

LTH has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.

In other Life Time Group news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $51,568.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,212.82. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,650. The trade was a 11.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,082,147 shares of company stock worth $152,891,556 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

