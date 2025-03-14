Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LTH. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,575,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,050,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,487,000 after buying an additional 758,757 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 890,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,750,000 after buying an additional 513,033 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 849,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,752,000 after buying an additional 452,197 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,569,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,160,000 after buying an additional 356,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.
Life Time Group Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:LTH opened at $27.87 on Friday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.72.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on LTH
Insider Activity
In other Life Time Group news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $51,568.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,212.82. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,650. The trade was a 11.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,082,147 shares of company stock worth $152,891,556 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
Life Time Group Profile
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Life Time Group
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.