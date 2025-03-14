Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 801 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Littelfuse by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Littelfuse by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $205.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.97 and a 1 year high of $275.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LFUS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

