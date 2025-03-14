Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Masimo were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Masimo by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Masimo by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $165.69 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.61 and a fifty-two week high of $194.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 114.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.38. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total transaction of $5,024,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,568.28. This trade represents a 55.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.80.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

