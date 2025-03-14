Mass Megawatts Wind Power (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.38 and traded as low as $0.26. Mass Megawatts Wind Power shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 555 shares.
Mass Megawatts Wind Power Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38.
Mass Megawatts Wind Power Company Profile
Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc engages in developing solar power systems for commercial and residential electric users in the United States. The company provides solar tracking systems to adjust the position of solar panels to receive the optimal level of direct sunlight throughout the day. It intends to build, patent, and operate wind energy generated power plants utilizing proprietary MultiAxis Turbine technology.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mass Megawatts Wind Power
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Mass Megawatts Wind Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mass Megawatts Wind Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.