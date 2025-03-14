Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 617.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 420.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of MTCH opened at $30.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average is $34.22. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Match Group Announces Dividend

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 574.22% and a net margin of 15.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

Match Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $7,958,987.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,533.40. This represents a 99.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Further Reading

