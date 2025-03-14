Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.50 and traded as low as C$5.49. Mosaic Capital shares last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 2,850 shares traded.
Mosaic Capital Trading Up 0.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.88 million and a P/E ratio of -3.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.50.
About Mosaic Capital
Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.
