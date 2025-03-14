M&T Bank Corp Acquires 15,766 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 202.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,766 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $24.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.17.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

