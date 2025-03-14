M&T Bank Corp Acquires 2,076 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 909,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 74,121 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,891,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,220,000 after acquiring an additional 568,634 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 181,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $27.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $33.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average is $28.69.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

CareTrust REIT ( NASDAQ:CTRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 42.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 146.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTRE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CareTrust REIT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CTRE

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.