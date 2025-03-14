M&T Bank Corp Acquires New Stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CON. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter valued at $44,395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the third quarter worth approximately $46,003,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,672,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 712.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,541,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,489,000 after buying an additional 1,351,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the third quarter worth approximately $23,478,000.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Performance

Shares of CON opened at $20.63 on Friday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $24.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 13.66.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Announces Dividend

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CON. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

