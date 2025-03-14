M&T Bank Corp Boosts Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 94.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cameco were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dantai Capital Ltd increased its position in Cameco by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 57,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $895,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 111,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 34,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

CCJ stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average of $49.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 149.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $62.55.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Glj Research raised their price target on shares of Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.64.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

