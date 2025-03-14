M&T Bank Corp Buys 121 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Chemed by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chemed by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Chemed by 2,057.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Chemed by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $590.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $557.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $564.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $512.12 and a 12-month high of $654.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.67, for a total value of $1,187,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,957,441.93. The trade was a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins purchased 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $519.50 per share, with a total value of $75,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,721. This represents a 9.46 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

