M&T Bank Corp Buys 570 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,624,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,274,000 after acquiring an additional 49,331 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,678,000 after acquiring an additional 50,961 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 908,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,964,000 after acquiring an additional 43,619 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 831,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,942,000 after acquiring an additional 252,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,667,000 after acquiring an additional 33,844 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,130. The trade was a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $82.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.16. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $90.04.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.