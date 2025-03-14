M&T Bank Corp Buys New Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,609 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Five9 by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in Five9 by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 12,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 7,305.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Five9 by 13.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 324.8% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Five9 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Five9 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Five9 from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.65.

Five9 Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.19, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.01. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $63.79.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $278.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.70 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $254,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,359 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,390.60. This represents a 5.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $448,759.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,396,515.28. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,874 shares of company stock worth $985,446 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.