M&T Bank Corp Cuts Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.48.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

OWL stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $26.73. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average of $22.04.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

