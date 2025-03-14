M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAK. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 57.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 54,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 20,055 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 430,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.7% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 34,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TAK opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $15.22.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

