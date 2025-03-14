M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,457,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,030,000 after acquiring an additional 99,669 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 67,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 31,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SU shares. Desjardins upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE SU opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $41.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.29.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.51%.

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.