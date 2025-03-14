M&T Bank Corp Grows Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 613,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,373,000 after acquiring an additional 151,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.13. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $81.85.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.34%. Analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.72%.

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays upgraded Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

