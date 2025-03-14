M&T Bank Corp Grows Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $133.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $123.60 and a 1-year high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.