M&T Bank Corp Grows Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 10.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 14.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 10,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 29.5% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 4,397 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total value of $925,700.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,038.57. This trade represents a 29.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $206.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.67 and a 200-day moving average of $206.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $232.60.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

