M&T Bank Corp Has $391,000 Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 88.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,895 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 775.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 581,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 515,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 105.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,781.90. This represents a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $130,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,149.04. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.50. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 148.45%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

