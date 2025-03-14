M&T Bank Corp Has $404,000 Position in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,940 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.14% of CS Disco worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of CS Disco by 291.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CS Disco by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS Disco Stock Performance

Shares of LAW stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47. CS Disco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $8.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 million. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 38.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CS Disco, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 13,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $68,227.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 865,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,493,465.67. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,995 shares of company stock valued at $118,818. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

