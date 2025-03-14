M&T Bank Corp Has $427,000 Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Repligen were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Repligen during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Repligen by 796.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Repligen by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $142.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.76. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $200.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $167.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

