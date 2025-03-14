M&T Bank Corp Has $473,000 Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 135.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 174,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after buying an additional 100,112 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $9,335,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $464,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,099,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,892,000 after purchasing an additional 278,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,118,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,208,000 after purchasing an additional 48,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $136.05 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $99.06 and a 52-week high of $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.53.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $157,103.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at $966,323.72. The trade was a 13.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Robert Iannone sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $332,599.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,020,342.61. The trade was a 2.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,825. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

