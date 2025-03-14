M&T Bank Corp Has $483,000 Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 85.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Flowserve by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $43.66 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). Flowserve had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

