M&T Bank Corp Has $509,000 Holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Safehold were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAFE. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 266.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 349,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 254,227 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 1,683.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 227,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 214,979 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG raised its holdings in Safehold by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 417,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 179,376 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in Safehold in the 3rd quarter worth $3,683,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Safehold by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,369,000 after acquiring an additional 91,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Safehold from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Safehold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 36.59 and a current ratio of 36.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Safehold had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 4.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

