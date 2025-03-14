M&T Bank Corp Has $520,000 Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,378 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in BCE were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCE. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in BCE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 17.89%. Research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.6965 dividend. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,291.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

