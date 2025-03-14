M&T Bank Corp Has $551,000 Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 309.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 28,039 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $6,537,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 66,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $3,217,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,524,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

WD-40 Stock Down 1.9 %

WDFC stock opened at $237.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49 and a beta of -0.10. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $211.03 and a fifty-two week high of $292.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.54 and a 200-day moving average of $253.78.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

