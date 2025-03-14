M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at $1,421,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $2,374,456.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,374.37. The trade was a 55.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $1,177,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 132,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,594.94. This represents a 17.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kyndryl Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $33.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.85.

Kyndryl Profile

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.