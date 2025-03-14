M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,099,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,665,000 after buying an additional 109,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,400,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,296,000 after buying an additional 223,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,638,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,988,000 after buying an additional 241,465 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,198,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,124,000 after buying an additional 3,664,098 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,040,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,950,000 after purchasing an additional 325,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.94. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

