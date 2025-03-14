M&T Bank Corp Purchases 138 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $131.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.99. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.30 and a 12-month high of $131.38. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $199.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

ITCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Baird R W lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.08.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

