M&T Bank Corp Purchases 2,555 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,879,000 after purchasing an additional 970,640 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 308,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 187,033 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 82,161 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 171,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 76,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 298,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 55,078 shares during the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WDS opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. Woodside Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 124.39%.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

