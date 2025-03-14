M&T Bank Corp Purchases 3,865 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWT. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,153,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,727,000 after purchasing an additional 134,748 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,396,000 after purchasing an additional 49,532 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 655,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,919,000 after purchasing an additional 157,825 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,778,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,608,000 after purchasing an additional 168,341 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $49.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.19.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

