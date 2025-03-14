M&T Bank Corp Purchases 4,942 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1,543.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:AAP opened at $38.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.08 and a fifty-two week high of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.33.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.86%.

AAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AAP

Insider Activity

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 14,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.15 per share, for a total transaction of $499,956.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,490.50. The trade was a 75.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shane M. Okelly bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $55,185.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,737,021.59. This represents a 0.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.