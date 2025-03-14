M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $18,427,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Royal Gold by 187.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,049,000 after buying an additional 83,015 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at about $11,246,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 35.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 178,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,074,000 after buying an additional 46,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 711.9% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 37,088 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $153.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $157.67.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 46.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

