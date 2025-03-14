M&T Bank Corp Sells 22,860 Shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,860 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.06% of Patria Investments worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Patria Investments Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PAX opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Patria Investments Limited has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $648.47 million, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Patria Investments Announces Dividend

Patria Investments Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

(Free Report)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.