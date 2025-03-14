M&T Bank Corp Sells 525 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CYBR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,025.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of CYBR opened at $322.14 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $223.41 and a 12 month high of $421.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $363.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $316.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Further Reading

