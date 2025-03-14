M&T Bank Corp Sells 65,317 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65,317 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.06% of Avid Bioservices worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 7.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 789,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after buying an additional 57,111 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,796,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the third quarter valued at about $2,107,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,320,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 283.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 80,308 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard A. Richieri sold 2,283 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $28,240.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,747.95. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 22,813 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $278,774.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,175.60. This trade represents a 17.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,850 shares of company stock valued at $4,288,259 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Avid Bioservices Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $799.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.68. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.14). Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 33.18% and a negative net margin of 101.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

