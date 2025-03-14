M&T Bank Corp Sells 87,511 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,511 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LCID. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $1.13 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.69.

Lucid Group Price Performance

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87. Lucid Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $4.43.

Lucid Group Profile

(Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.