M&T Bank Corp Trims Position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,716,000 after buying an additional 337,514 shares during the period. Rule One Partners LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,544,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Howard Hughes by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 257,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 157,393 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Howard Hughes by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 456,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,315,000 after purchasing an additional 82,746 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HHH opened at $71.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.43. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $59.00 and a one year high of $87.77.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.40. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $983.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.18 million. Equities analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

