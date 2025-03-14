Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.99. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $885.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.79.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Myriad Genetics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

