National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 233.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

NSA stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $49.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. On average, analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Insider Transactions at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Michael J. Schall acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,240. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

