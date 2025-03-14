Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Telos from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Telos in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Telos from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

NASDAQ TLS opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Telos has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $5.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Telos had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 40.80%. The business had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Telos will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Telos by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,569,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,586 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,665,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth about $1,351,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Telos by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,523,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Telos by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 198,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

