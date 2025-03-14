Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Holdings Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,633,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,516,324,000 after purchasing an additional 279,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $959,005,000 after buying an additional 275,236 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 109.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,435,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,094,000 after buying an additional 750,073 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,329,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,157,000 after buying an additional 57,301 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,542,000 after acquiring an additional 46,570 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $218.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $162.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.67 and its 200-day moving average is $195.81. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.35 and a 12 month high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

