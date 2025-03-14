ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Stock Position Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,860 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $54,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OGS. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3,620.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 42.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OGS. StockNews.com upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on ONE Gas from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.31.

ONE Gas Trading Down 0.2 %

ONE Gas stock opened at $72.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $58.31 and a one year high of $78.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.15.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.34. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.58 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.70%. On average, analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

