Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Gtcr LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $65,520,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,260,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,992,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,363,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Argus upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 170,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $1,643,278.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,539.44. This represents a 38.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 187,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $1,207,685.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,735.05. The trade was a 65.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 584,719 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,301 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $6.07 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

