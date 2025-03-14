PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) by 184.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,442 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 2.76% of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYL opened at $34.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $264.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $35.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.22.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

