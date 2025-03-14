PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 3,918 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MUFG opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $158.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

